Nepal Performs 124602 Coronavirus Tests

May 22, 2020, 7:18 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota has said that there are 27829 persons now in quarantine and 434 in isolation in various hospitals.

He said that the total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 507 with 20 new cases detected this afternoon, in addition to 30 cases identified today morning.

As of today, 124602 tests — including 42486 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 82116 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out.

During the last 24 hours, 7,240 tests were carried out across the country. Of them,3819 through PCR and 3421 through RDT.

