PIA A320 Crashes Near Karachi Airport; Rescue Operation Underway

PIA A320 Crashes Near Karachi Airport; Rescue Operation Underway

May 22, 2020, 5:24 p.m.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus on Friday crashed in Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi reports Dawn, Pakistan’s leading daily.

According to Dawn, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash and added that PK 8303 was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi. Director Programming 24 News Ansar Naqvi was among the passengers.

Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood was also onboard.

PIA crash2.png

Saying anything right now would be premature. Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner," said Hafeez.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi, said the pilot told the control room that there was a technical issue and he decided to go around rather than land even though two runways were ready for landing.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the plane fell in a populated area. "The concern now is of casualties of people in the area. Rangers and rescue services have been sent, we are trying to save as many lives as possible."

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents. Eyewitness told DawnNewsTV that the plane was on fire in the air before crashing.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa condoled "loss of precious lives". "[COAS] Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement by ISPR said Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

Minister of Health & Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the plane crash, according to Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister.

'Emergency services, resources mobilised'

SAPM on Information and broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa said that on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions, all emergency services and resources have been mobilised and evacuation is in progress.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

National Total Of Coronavirus Cases Reached 516 With Nine More Detected
May 22, 2020
Nepal Performs 124602 Coronavirus Tests
May 22, 2020
Nepal Army To Construct 87 Kilometers Darchula-Tinker Road
May 22, 2020
ADB Governors Approve Corporate Financial Matters in First Virtual Annual Meeting
May 22, 2020
PIA Plane Crashed In Karachi, Many Are Feared Dead
May 22, 2020

More on South Asia

PIA Plane Crashed In Karachi, Many Are Feared Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Faster Increase In New Cases In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Coronavirus: Two Rohingya Test Positive In Refugee Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Bangladesh Extends Curbs On Movement From May 17 To 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Bangladesh Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 17000 Mark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Maternity Ward Death Toll Climbs To 24 In Afghanistan Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

National Total Of Coronavirus Cases Reached 516 With Nine More Detected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Nepal Performs 124602 Coronavirus Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Nepal Army To Construct 87 Kilometers Darchula-Tinker Road By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
ADB Governors Approve Corporate Financial Matters in First Virtual Annual Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
With 20 New Cases, Nepal’s Covid-19 Cases Reaches 507 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Nepal Is Ready To Face With India, Ultimately Truth Shall Prevail: DPM Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75