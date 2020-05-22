US To Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty

US To Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty

May 22, 2020, 7:12 a.m.

The US has announced it will withdraw from a major accord that permits unarmed aerial surveillance flights over dozens of participating countries.

The Open Skies Treaty came into force in 2002 and is designed to boost confidence and assure against attacks.

But senior US officials said the country was withdrawing due to repeated Russian violations of its terms.

US President Donald Trump later said there was a "very good chance we'll reach a new agreement" with Russia.

"I think we have a very good relationship with Russia, but Russia didn't adhere to the treaty," Mr Trump said on Thursday, adding: "Until they adhere we will pull out."

The US will formally withdraw from the accord in six months, officials said.

"During the course of this review it has become abundantly clear that it is no longer in America's interests to remain a party to the Open Skies Treaty," one official told Reuters news agency.

Some 35 nations are party to the treaty, including Russia, Canada and the UK.

Russia's Foreign Ministry insisted that it had not violated the treaty and that a US withdrawal would be "very regrettable", adding that the Trump administration was working to "derail all agreements on arms control".

"We reject any attempts to justify a way out of this fundamental agreement," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Russia's state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.

"Nothing prevents continuing the discussions over the technical issues, which the US is misrepresenting as violations by Russia," he added.

Source: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Confirms 30 Coronavirus Cases,15 In Sarlahi District, National Tally Reaches To 487
May 22, 2020
Nepal’s PWDs Activists Urges Government To Withdraw Decision Revoking Of Allowance
May 22, 2020
Shankharapur Seal Off All Following 12 People Found COVID-19 Positive In RDT
May 22, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Top Five Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University
May 22, 2020
Indian Military Has Been Shoring Up Its Strength In Border Areas
May 22, 2020

More on United Stats of America

Trump Removes Mask Before Facing Cameras At Car Factory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
President Trump Taking Unproven Drug Hydroxychloroquine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
US To Restore Partial Funding To WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Parts Of New York Reopen Under 4-Stage Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
President Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccine By Year-End By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
US President Trump Rules Out Renegotiating Trade Deal With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Economic Implications By A Correspondent May 22, 2020
Nepal Confirms 30 Coronavirus Cases,15 In Sarlahi District, National Tally Reaches To 487 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Nepal’s PWDs Activists Urges Government To Withdraw Decision Revoking Of Allowance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Shankharapur Seal Off All Following 12 People Found COVID-19 Positive In RDT By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Top Five Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Indian Military Has Been Shoring Up Its Strength In Border Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75