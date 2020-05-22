With 20 New Cases, Nepal’s Covid-19 Cases Reaches 507

May 22, 2020, 5:48 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (M0PH) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that the total cases of COVID-19 in the country have reached 507 with 20 new cases detected this afternoon.

He informed that 30 cases identified today morning. During his daily media briefing, Dr. Devkota informed that the infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the laboratories of Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi and Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.09

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.09 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Friday, May 22, 2020

Those included 3 male in Kailali district, one each from Dadeldhura, Morang and Baitadi and fourteen males from Banke district have been detected with the coronavirus infection.

