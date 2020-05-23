Generally Cloudy In Central And Eastern Region Of Nepal

Generally Cloudy In Central And Eastern Region Of Nepal

May 23, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions , at a few places of the western region.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at some places of the eastern and central hilly regions , at a few places of the western region tonight.

Western disturbance and local wind is over Nepal. Cyclone Amphan has weekend into a low pressure area over north Eastern Indian states. This low pressure is partially affecting eastern parts of Nepal.

