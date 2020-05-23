Generally Cloudy In Central And Eastern Region Of Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions , at a few places of the western region.
Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at some places of the eastern and central hilly regions , at a few places of the western region tonight.
Western disturbance and local wind is over Nepal. Cyclone Amphan has weekend into a low pressure area over north Eastern Indian states. This low pressure is partially affecting eastern parts of Nepal.
