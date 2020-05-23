PIA Plane Crash: 97 Persons Killed, 2 Survive

PIA Plane Crash: 97 Persons Killed, 2 Survive

May 23, 2020, 8:30 a.m.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, with an estimated 99 people onboard, crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport on Friday. However, two persons survive and survivors are in stable conditions reports DAWN.

Sindh health officials have said that 97 people have been confirmed dead, while two survived the crash.

Pilot had communicated a technical difficulty to the air traffic control moments before crash. Plane crashed a few hundred feet away from the runway

According to DAWN, both survivors are in stable condition. 19 victims have been identified.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said that the A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303. Eyewitnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near the airport.

“The aeroplane first hit a mobile tower and crashed over houses,” witness Shakeel Ahmed said near the site, just a few kilometres short of the airport, according to Reuters.

Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator for the Sindh health minister, confirmed to Dawn.com that two passengers had survived and were brought to hospitals. She identified the survivors as Zubair and Zafar Masood, who is the president of Bank of Punjab.

"Zubair has 35 per cent burns and is being treated at the [Dr Ruth Pfau] Civil Hospital Karachi, while Masood has four fractures and is being treated at the Darul Sehat Hospital," said Yousuf, adding that both were in stable condition. Moreover, she said that 19 victims had been identified so far.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army To Open A Section Of Road In Darchula Soon
May 23, 2020
China's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows Promising Results
May 23, 2020
Sri Lanka Stares At Constitutional Crisis
May 23, 2020
'People's Life, Health Top Priorities': Xi Jinping
May 23, 2020
Brazil Becomes Second Coronavirus Epicenter
May 23, 2020

More on South Asia

Sri Lanka Stares At Constitutional Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 52 minutes ago
PIA Plane Crashed In Karachi, Many Are Feared Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 3 minutes ago
PIA A320 Crashes Near Karachi Airport; Rescue Operation Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 47 minutes ago
Faster Increase In New Cases In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: Two Rohingya Test Positive In Refugee Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Bangladesh Extends Curbs On Movement From May 17 To 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Army To Open A Section Of Road In Darchula Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2020
China's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows Promising Results By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2020
'People's Life, Health Top Priorities': Xi Jinping By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2020
Brazil Becomes Second Coronavirus Epicenter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2020
British Firm Ready To Supply Vaccine In September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Central And Eastern Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75