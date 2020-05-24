Danshinkali Municipality Sealed Off Hospital, Health Posts And Ward Office

May 24, 2020, 8:18 a.m.

After seven people tested positive in RDT COVID-19 tests, the local authorities sealed off Manmohan Memorial Community Hospital (MMCH), Seshnarayan Health Post and all the ward offices of Dakshinkali Municipality reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Municipality, the frontline health workers of the MMCH, public representatives and staffs of municipality and Dakshinkali Area Management Committee have tested RDT positive.

Three days ago, the municipality had carried out RDT in 450 people of the municipality. Of them, seven people tested RDT positive.

Of the seven RDT positive people, three were health workers of Manmohan Memorial Community Hospital and one is a driver of garbage carrying truck, said Mohan Basnet, mayor of Dakshinkali Municipality.

This restriction would be enforced until their PCR reports would arrive, he added.

The meeting of the City Level Coordination Committee on Thursday had decided to seal off such areas to control the virus outbreak.

Basnet said the municipality would later develop quarantine facility at Chalnakhel Primary Health Post located at ward 1.

Those who tested RDT positive are now in self-quarantine, he added. The municipality has been preparing to set up quarantine at each ward said Basnet.

The municipality has also decided to form Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Team (CICT).

