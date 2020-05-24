District Administration Sealed Off Three New Baneswar

District Administration Sealed Off Three New Baneswar

May 24, 2020, 10:30 a.m.

Three houses in New Baneswar in ward no. 10 of Kathmandu metropolis have been sealed off after a police personnel living in one of the houses tested positive to Corona Virus. The three houses behind Varosha hospital have been sealed off and contact tracing begun, said ward member Naroj Aryal.

However, the swab collection will be done one week after the tracing his completed. This has led to a sense of fear among the locals, as they await the result reports RSS.

As symptoms appear only in a week after coming in contact with an infected person, the swab collection has been delayed. The police personnel was based at the Kalimati office of Nepal Police.

