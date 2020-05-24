New York Times Publishes Names Of 1,000 Lives Lost To Coronavirus

New York Times Publishes Names Of 1,000 Lives Lost To Coronavirus

May 24, 2020, 6:20 p.m.

The most important word on the front page of Sunday's New York Times is "incalculable."

The total losses from the Covid-19 pandemic are, indeed, incalculable. The losses are greater than any illustration or description. But The Times is trying, in a unique way, by dedicating Sunday's front page and three inside pages to the names of about one thousand victims.

The result: A front page devoid of any photographs, news articles, ads, or anything else. The entire page is filled with the dead, under a banner headline that says "U.S. DEATHS NEAR 100,000, AN INCALCULABLE LOSS."

Many experts say the Covid-19 death toll is even worse, because some victims died at home or weren't counted for other reasons. But as the number of confirmed deaths approaches 100,000, editors and reporters at The Times talked about ways to take stock of what has happened in the past few months.

"We knew that there should be some way to try to reckon with that number," Simone Landon, an assistant editor of the Times' Graphics desk, said in a behind the scenes feature.

Landon said the project is also a response to "a little bit of a fatigue."

As the national emergency has stretched from days to weeks to months, a certain level of numbness has set in. The numbers are hard to fathom.

So The Times gathered names and stories of Covid-19 victims from newspapers across America. "The 1,000 people here reflect just 1% of the toll," the paper's description of the list says. "None were mere numbers."

Source: CNN

