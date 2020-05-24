Weather Forecast For May 24 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the western hilly region. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places in the eastern region and at a few places of the central and western hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places eastern and central hilly region and at a few places of the western hilly region tonight.