Eighteen COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery

May 25, 2020, 10:22 a.m.

Eighteen persons from a family in Birgunj discharged from hospital following the recovery from COVID-19.

According to medical superintendent of Narayani Hospital Madan Kumar Upadhyaya they were discharged from the hospital last night following the final swab test.

Those discharged patients include 11 male and 7 female of a same family of Chhapkaiya of Birgunj Metropolitan City. They also included four months old to 10 years’ old 10 children.

They were admitted to the hospital May.

