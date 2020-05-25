Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases To Reach 675

May 25, 2020, 11:19 a.m.

72 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed today by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Following this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal has reached 675,including three death cases and 87 cases of recovery.

They were from Dhanusha, Kapilvastu, Kathmandu, Rautahat, Saptari, Bardiya, Banke, Bara and Dailekh tested positive for the virus in PCR test, informed the Ministry by issuing a press statement.

The remaining patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals nationwide..

