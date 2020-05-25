Weather Forecast for May 25: Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the western hilly region towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western hilly region tonight.

A cyclonic circulation is over Pakistan and adjoining Punjab and the low pressure areas system is over Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Scattered light rain with one or two moderate spells is expected eastern parts of Nepal.