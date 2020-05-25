Weather Forecast for May 25: Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

Weather Forecast for May 25: Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

May 25, 2020, 7:16 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the western hilly region towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western hilly region tonight.

A cyclonic circulation is over Pakistan and adjoining Punjab and the low pressure areas system is over Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Scattered light rain with one or two moderate spells is expected eastern parts of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Over Rs. 1 Billion Grant To Nepal
May 25, 2020
Japan To Celebrate May 26 As “Hirotaka Takeuchi 14 of 8000m Mountains Summit Day
May 25, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases To Reach 675
May 25, 2020
Eighteen COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery
May 25, 2020
Chinese Foreign Minister Warned Of “New Cold War” With US
May 25, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For May 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Central And Eastern Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Amphan To Bring Snowfall In Eastern High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Cyclone Amphan Damage Extensively In Kolkata By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
India And Bangladesh Evacuate A Million People Before Amphan Hits The Land By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Provides Over Rs. 1 Billion Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2020
Japan To Celebrate May 26 As “Hirotaka Takeuchi 14 of 8000m Mountains Summit Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2020
Deconstructing Anti-Indianism By Dipak Gyawali May 25, 2020
Country Roads, Take Me Home By Hemang Dixit May 25, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases To Reach 675 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2020
Eighteen COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75