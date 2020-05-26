23 India Returnee Migrant Workers Confirmed COVID-19 Positive

23 India Returnee Migrant Workers Confirmed COVID-19 Positive

May 26, 2020, 7:45 a.m.

Out of 39 who were returned from India and placed in quarantine at Mahagadimai Rural Municipality and at Baragadhi Rural Municipality of Bara District, 23 were found to have been infected with COVID-19.

They had entered Nepal from India on May 23 after lockdown eased in India. Following the revelation of the new confirm cases, a dreadful environment has been created in the district reports The Rising Nepal.

Gautam Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that tracing of those who had come in direct contact with the patients had started in the district.

21 people from Mahagadimai Municipality and 2 from Adarsha Kotwal Rural Municipality tested positive for COVID-19, said Rudra Prasad Pandit, Chief District Officer (CDO) of Bara.

The swab test of those staying in quarantine at Mahagadimai Municipality was done in Vector Born Disease Research and Training Centre whereas PCR test of those in Adarsha Kotwal Rural Municipality was done in National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Launches Corporate Advisory Services
May 26, 2020
Nepal Government Prepare A Guideline To Rescue Nepalis Stranded Abroad
May 26, 2020
COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 500-Mark In Bangladesh
May 26, 2020
Air Travel Resumes, Schools To Open In July In India
May 26, 2020
43 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery
May 26, 2020

More on Health

43 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
COVID-19 'Disappearing' So Fast Oxford Vaccine Has 50% Chance Of Working By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
WHO Halts The Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 146834 COVID-19 Tests Till Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Reached To 682 With Four Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases To Reach 675 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Lockdown. Week 8. Nepal. By Scott DeLisi May 26, 2020
NIBL Launches Corporate Advisory Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Nepal Government Prepare A Guideline To Rescue Nepalis Stranded Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 500-Mark In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Air Travel Resumes, Schools To Open In July In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Japan's Fight Against Coronavirus 'Success': WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75