23 India Returnee Migrant Workers Confirmed COVID-19 Positive

Out of 39 who were returned from India and placed in quarantine at Mahagadimai Rural Municipality and at Baragadhi Rural Municipality of Bara District, 23 were found to have been infected with COVID-19.

They had entered Nepal from India on May 23 after lockdown eased in India. Following the revelation of the new confirm cases, a dreadful environment has been created in the district reports The Rising Nepal.

Gautam Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that tracing of those who had come in direct contact with the patients had started in the district.

21 people from Mahagadimai Municipality and 2 from Adarsha Kotwal Rural Municipality tested positive for COVID-19, said Rudra Prasad Pandit, Chief District Officer (CDO) of Bara.

The swab test of those staying in quarantine at Mahagadimai Municipality was done in Vector Born Disease Research and Training Centre whereas PCR test of those in Adarsha Kotwal Rural Municipality was done in National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Kathmandu.