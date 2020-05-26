COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 500-Mark In Bangladesh

Twenty-one people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 501, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

A total of 1,975 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 35,585.

Meanwhile, 433 people have recovered from infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovery to 7,334, she added.

A total of 9,451 samples were tested at 48 PCR labs across the country during this period, Dr Nasima said.

Among the deceased, five were female. Eleven were from Dhaka division, nine from Chattogram and one was from Rangpur division, she said.

The death rate from Covid-19 infections is 1.41 percent while the recovery rate is 20.61 percent, the DGHS official added.

Nine of the deceased were around 51-60 years old, four between 61-70, three between 41-50, two between 71-80, two between 81-90, and one 11-20 years old, Dr Nasima said.

In the last 24 hours, 284 people were put under isolation and 95 have been released from isolation throughout the country.

A total of 4,653 people are currently in isolation throughout the country, Dr Nasima said.

Besides, 55,405 people have been put under quarantine in 24 hours and 265,863 people were so far kept in quarantine in the country, the DGHS official said.

Source: The Daily Star