COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 500-Mark In Bangladesh

Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 500-Mark In Bangladesh 21 Die, 1,975 Infected, 433 Recover In 24 Hours

May 26, 2020, 8:23 a.m.

Twenty-one people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 501, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

A total of 1,975 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 35,585.

Meanwhile, 433 people have recovered from infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovery to 7,334, she added.

A total of 9,451 samples were tested at 48 PCR labs across the country during this period, Dr Nasima said.

Among the deceased, five were female. Eleven were from Dhaka division, nine from Chattogram and one was from Rangpur division, she said.

The death rate from Covid-19 infections is 1.41 percent while the recovery rate is 20.61 percent, the DGHS official added.

Nine of the deceased were around 51-60 years old, four between 61-70, three between 41-50, two between 71-80, two between 81-90, and one 11-20 years old, Dr Nasima said.

In the last 24 hours, 284 people were put under isolation and 95 have been released from isolation throughout the country.

A total of 4,653 people are currently in isolation throughout the country, Dr Nasima said.

Besides, 55,405 people have been put under quarantine in 24 hours and 265,863 people were so far kept in quarantine in the country, the DGHS official said.

Source: The Daily Star

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Launches Corporate Advisory Services
May 26, 2020
Nepal Government Prepare A Guideline To Rescue Nepalis Stranded Abroad
May 26, 2020
Air Travel Resumes, Schools To Open In July In India
May 26, 2020
43 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery
May 26, 2020
23 India Returnee Migrant Workers Confirmed COVID-19 Positive
May 26, 2020

More on South Asia

PIA Plane Crash: 97 Persons Killed, 2 Survive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Sri Lanka Stares At Constitutional Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
PIA Plane Crashed In Karachi, Many Are Feared Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
PIA A320 Crashes Near Karachi Airport; Rescue Operation Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
Faster Increase In New Cases In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Coronavirus: Two Rohingya Test Positive In Refugee Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Lockdown. Week 8. Nepal. By Scott DeLisi May 26, 2020
NIBL Launches Corporate Advisory Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Nepal Government Prepare A Guideline To Rescue Nepalis Stranded Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Air Travel Resumes, Schools To Open In July In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
43 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
23 India Returnee Migrant Workers Confirmed COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75