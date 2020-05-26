India's Glenmark To Study Potential COVID-19 Drug Combination

India's Glenmark To Study Potential COVID-19 Drug Combination

May 26, 2020, 5:57 p.m.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs - favipiravir and umifenovir - as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Favipiravir is made under the brand name Avigan by Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp and was approved for use as an anti-flu drug there in 2014, while umifenovir is licensed as a treatment of some types of flu infections in Russia and China.

The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in India, the company added.

Last month, Glenmark said it would conduct clinical trials in India of just favipiravir as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

