Japan's Fight Against Coronavirus 'Success': WHO

May 26, 2020, 7:02 a.m.

The head of the World Health Organization has hailed Japan's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak as a "success."

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke to reporters in Geneva on Monday, following the lifting of the state of emergency in Japan.

He said Japan saw more than 700 new cases per day at the height of the outbreak but that the daily count is now around 40. He also said the number of deaths in the country has been kept to a minimum.

Tedros stressed the need for Japan to continue implementing basic measures -- including case identification, tracing, proper care and isolation -- even if some serious measures are lifted.

WHO Executive Director for Emergency Programs Michael Ryan said countries across the globe are in the middle of the first wave of infection.

Ryan cautioned that outbreaks may recur in many countries a number of months later.

