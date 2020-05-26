Province 5 Has Highest Number Of COVID-19 Infection Cases With 331

May 26, 2020, 7:17 p.m.

Following the opening of the border with India, the numbers of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine. In the last 24 hours alone, 7313 added in the quarantine reaching the number 55282.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 90 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed on Tuesday. This is the highest single-day total recorded in Nepal, so far.

Of the infected, 26 cases hail from Kapilvastu, 22 from Rautahat and 12 from Surkhet. Likewise, eight cases from Banke, five from Siraha, three from Bara, two each from Mahottari, Arghakhanchi, Gulmi and Syangja, one each from Dhanusha, Rupandehi, Kailali and Achham have been reported.

Two people from Jumla, working in Bara, have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Dr. Devkota said 54424 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 97967 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. He said that 3782 PCR and 2775 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Province 5 has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 331, followed by province 2 with 268, 86 in province 1, 38 in Bagmati,4 in Gandaki,25 in Karnali, and 17 in Sudurpachim. Till Tuesday, the COVID-19 transmission reached to 46 districts..

