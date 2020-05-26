WHO Halts The Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19

WHO Halts The Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19

May 26, 2020, 7:12 a.m.

Testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus has been halted because of safety fears, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

Trials in several countries are being "temporarily" suspended as a precaution, the agency said on Monday.

It comes after a recent medical study suggested the drug could increase the risk of patients dying from Covid-19.

Last week, a study in the medical journal The Lancet said there were no benefits to treating coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine, and that taking it might even increase the number of deaths among those in the hospital with the disease.

Hydroxychloroquine is safe for malaria, and conditions like lupus or arthritis, but no clinical trials have recommended its use for treating Covid-19.

The WHO, which is running clinical trials of various drugs to assess which might be beneficial in treating the disease, has previously raised concerns over reports of individuals self-medicating and causing themselves serious harm.

On Monday, officials at the UN health agency said hydroxychloroquine would be removed from those trials pending a safety assessment.

The Lancet study involved 96,000 coronavirus patients, nearly 15,000 of whom were given hydroxychloroquine - or related form chloroquine - either alone or with an antibiotic.

The study found that the patients were more likely to die in the hospital and develop heart rhythm complications than other Covid patients in a comparison group.

The death rates of the treated groups were: hydroxychloroquine 18%; chloroquine 16.4%; control group 9%. Those treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in combination with antibiotics had an even higher death rate.

The researchers warned that hydroxychloroquine should not be used outside of clinical trials.

The WHO says it will continue other tests involving remdesivir, which is an experimental drug for Ebola, and a combination of the anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir.

Source BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

23 India Returnee Migrant Workers Confirmed COVID-19 Positive
May 26, 2020
COVID-19 'Disappearing' So Fast Oxford Vaccine Has 50% Chance Of Working
May 26, 2020
Japan's Fight Against Coronavirus 'Success': WHO
May 26, 2020
Joe Biden Emerges From Quarantine On Memorial Day
May 26, 2020
Weather Forecast For May 26 Across Nepal
May 26, 2020

More on Health

23 India Returnee Migrant Workers Confirmed COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 minutes ago
COVID-19 'Disappearing' So Fast Oxford Vaccine Has 50% Chance Of Working By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out146834 COVID-19 Tests Till Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Nepal COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Reached To 682 With Four Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases To Reach 675 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 31 minutes ago
Eighteen COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 28 minutes ago

The Latest

Japan's Fight Against Coronavirus 'Success': WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Joe Biden Emerges From Quarantine On Memorial Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Weather Forecast For May 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2020
Nepal Is Successful To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2020
India-China Competition Is Intense: Professor SD Muni By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2020
Japan Provides Over Rs. 1 Billion Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75