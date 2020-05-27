Generally Cloudy In The Eastern And Central Hilly Region Of Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions along with partly cloudy in the western region and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central hilly regions at a few places of the western hilly region towards afternoon.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western region tonight.

Low pressure area is in India close to Nepal’s eastern region and local level wind has effect over Nepal. Similarly, western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is over Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir.