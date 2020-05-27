Nepal COVID-19 Update: More Than 70,000 In Quarantine

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said Dr. Devkota said that 358 PCR and 2320 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.For detail

In his daily media briefing at the Ministry, Dr. Devkota said that 58277 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 100287 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 158564 in total.

Following the opening of the border with India, the number of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine. In the last 24 hours alone, 15023 added in the quarantine reaching the number 70305.

Province 5 has the highest number of people in isolation with 26729 followed by 16588 in Sudurpaschim,12133 in province 2,9609 in Karnali, 1930 in Gandaki, 1868 in Province 1 and 1398 in Bagmati.

Of the infected, 26 cases hail from Kapilvastu, 22 from Rautahat and 12 from Surkhet. Likewise, eight cases from Banke, five from Siraha, three from Bara, two each from Mahottari, Arghakhanchi, Gulmi and Syangja, one each from Dhanusha, Rupandehi, Kailali and Achham have been reported. There are 699 in isolation now.

Province 5 has the highest number of coronavirus persons in isolation with 325, followed by province 2 with 226, 73 in province 1, 27 in Bagmati, 11 in Gandaki,25 in Karnali, and 12 in Sudurpachim. Till Tuesday, the COVID-19 transmission reached 46 districts.