Coronavirus Deaths In US Surpass 100,000

The US has passed 100,000 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, figures from Johns Hopkins University show.

It has seen more deaths than any other country, while its 1.69 million confirmed infections account for about 30% of the worldwide total.

The first US infection was reported in Washington state on 21 January.

Globally there have been 5.6 million people recorded as infected and 353,414 deaths since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

With the US death toll currently at 100,271, BBC North America editor Jon Sopel says it is almost the same as the number of American servicemen and women killed in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan over 44 years of fighting.

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll also surpasses 25,000 while Egypt records the highest jump in daily rates of infections.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Arab Gulf region, which includes Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, has passed 200,000, as the largest economies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have begun to ease restriction.

More than 5.68 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At least 355,000 people have died, while about 2.4 million have recovered.

International Agencies