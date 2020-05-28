Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada To Present Fiscal Year 2020/21 Budget Today

Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada To Present Fiscal Year 2020/21 Budget Today

May 28, 2020, 6:17 a.m.

As Nepal has been passing through a severe economic slowdown, Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada is presenting the budget for the Fiscal Year 2020/21 on Thursday at the Federal Parliament.

With shutdown of economic activities as a result of the lockdown,the country’s economy has suffered a lot. The government predicted an economic growth rate of a mere 2.3 per cent for the current fiscal year 2019-20.

Finance Minister Dr.Khatiwada said though all economic indicators till mid-March were positive, the spread of COVID-19 had affected the entire economy since its outbreak and would bring down the annual growth to the given level present Presenting the Economic Survey report.

As there are several issues, the budget is expected to address the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and put the economy battered by the crisis back on track with the announcement of economic stimulus for the business, job creation for the youth and relief for the needy people.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN Observes International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers On 29 May
May 28, 2020
ADB Study Maps Supply Chains For Key Products In COVID-19 Response
May 28, 2020
Today Is Sithi Nakha Or Kumar Shasthi
May 28, 2020
The Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Fast Track To Complete By 2024
May 28, 2020
Situation In China-India Border Area Is Stable And Under Control: Chinese Foreign Ministry
May 28, 2020

More on Economy

ADB Study Maps Supply Chains For Key Products In COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 33 minutes ago
Nepal’s Service Sector Including Tourism Suffer Badly: IFC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
FAO Observes First International Tea Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
ADB Approves $250 Million Support For Nepal's COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada Presents Economic Survey In Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
NIBL Launches Corporate Advisory Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

UN Observes International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers On 29 May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
Today Is Sithi Nakha Or Kumar Shasthi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
The Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Fast Track To Complete By 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
Situation In China-India Border Area Is Stable And Under Control: Chinese Foreign Ministry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
US President Trump Offers To Mediate Between India And China On Border Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
Coronavirus Deaths In US Surpass 100,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75