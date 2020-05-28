Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions.
Low pressure continues building over India close to eastern region of Nepal and local wind over Nepal.
