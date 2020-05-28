Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Nepal

Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Nepal

May 28, 2020, 5:52 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions.

Low pressure continues building over India close to eastern region of Nepal and local wind over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN Observes International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers On 29 May
May 28, 2020
ADB Study Maps Supply Chains For Key Products In COVID-19 Response
May 28, 2020
Today Is Sithi Nakha Or Kumar Shasthi
May 28, 2020
The Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Fast Track To Complete By 2024
May 28, 2020
Situation In China-India Border Area Is Stable And Under Control: Chinese Foreign Ministry
May 28, 2020

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy In The Eastern And Central Hilly Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast for May 25: Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Central And Eastern Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

UN Observes International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers On 29 May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
ADB Study Maps Supply Chains For Key Products In COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
Today Is Sithi Nakha Or Kumar Shasthi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
The Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Fast Track To Complete By 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
Situation In China-India Border Area Is Stable And Under Control: Chinese Foreign Ministry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020
US President Trump Offers To Mediate Between India And China On Border Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75