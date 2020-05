Nepal’s COVID-19 Marks Crosses Reaches To 1042 With 156 New Cases

Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, has confirmed 156 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

With this, number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal has reached 1042, including 187 cases of recovery and five death cases.

“Those156 cases were detected in Saptari, Jhapa, Nawalparasi, Dhanusa, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Siraha, Dolakha, Solukhumbu, Bajhang, Shurkhet, Dailekh. Similarly, the new cases also confirmed in Darchula, Kailali, Makwanpur, Bardiya, Banke and Rautahat,” said Dr. Devkota