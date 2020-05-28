Situation In China-India Border Area Is Stable And Under Control: Chinese Foreign Ministry

May 28, 2020, 6:42 a.m.

The overall situation in the China-India border area is stable and under control, and the two countries are capable of resolving border issues through dialogue and negotiations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, following reports claiming China had moved 5,000 troops to the China-India border area.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at Wednesday's media briefing that China and India have a sound border related mechanism and communication channels reports The Global Times.

Zhao said that China's position on the border issue has been consistent and clear. China has been earnestly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strictly abiding by the relevant agreements, and is committed to safeguarding national security and peace and stability in the China-India border area.

Indian media reports said China recently deployed 5,000 more troops to the border area with India, and diplomats of the two countries have started talks on a peaceful resolution reports The Chinese media.

