India Open To Engaging With Nepal In An Environment Of Trust And Confidence: MEA Spokesperson

Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affair Of India (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said India is monitoring the situation in Nepal and the careful consideration it is receiving.

“India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence,” said the spokesperson in his media briefing.

The External Affairs Ministry of India has expressed that it is willing to hold talks with Nepal in regard to the existing boundary issue between the two countries.

"India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence," said the spokesperson. Srivastava added that this is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts.