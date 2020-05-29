India Open To Engaging With Nepal In An Environment Of Trust And Confidence: MEA Spokesperson

India Open To Engaging With Nepal In An Environment Of Trust And Confidence: MEA Spokesperson

May 29, 2020, 9:44 a.m.

Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affair Of India (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said India is monitoring the situation in Nepal and the careful consideration it is receiving.

“India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence,” said the spokesperson in his media briefing.

The External Affairs Ministry of India has expressed that it is willing to hold talks with Nepal in regard to the existing boundary issue between the two countries.

He said that India is monitoring the situation in Nepal and the careful consideration it is receiving.

“India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence,” said the spokesperson. Srivastava added that this is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Melamchi Drinking Water Project Receives Rs. 5 Billion
May 29, 2020
Nepali Business Leaders Cautiously Welcome The Budget
May 29, 2020
Trump Calls Coronavirus 'Very Bad Gift From China'
May 29, 2020
Trump Signs Executive order Targeting Social Media
May 29, 2020
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal Brief Rain and thunder Showers In Some Places
May 29, 2020

More on National

UN Observes International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers On 29 May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
LOCKDOWN Women’s Suffering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Bees: The Key Pollinators To Enhance Food Security And Nutrition By Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo 1 week, 2 days ago
Unprecedented COVID-19 Impacts And Public, Private And Civil Society Role By Purna Bahadur Thapa 1 week, 3 days ago
LIPULEK BORDER ISSUE Street Diplomacy By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 5 days ago
DR. BADRI RAJ PANDE Health Sector Pillar By Keshab Poudel 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Melamchi Drinking Water Project Receives Rs. 5 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
Nepali Business Leaders Cautiously Welcome The Budget By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
Trump Calls Coronavirus 'Very Bad Gift From China' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
Trump Signs Executive order Targeting Social Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal Brief Rain and thunder Showers In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
Finance Minister Dr.Khatiwada Announces Rs.1474 Billion Budget For FY 2020/21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75