China Claims New Law Ensures Safety Of Nepalis In Hong Kong

China Says New Law Ensures Safety Of Nepalis In Hong Kong

May 30, 2020, 8:21 p.m.

Spokesperson of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Nepal Wang Xiaolong has made it clear that the new legislation being adopted by China with regard to its Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong ensures safety and welfare of Nepalis living and working in Hong Kong.

"There are a lot of Nepali citizens living and working in Hong Kong, I believe that the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong is also conducive for not only the safety and welfare of these Nepali citizens but also the exchange and cooperation between China and Nepal," said Wang Xiaolong, spokesperson of the Chinese embassy.

He said so responding to media queries with regard to decision of the National People's Congress to adopt a new legislation on Hong Kong.

In the recently held National People’s Congress (NPC) Session of China, a decision was adopted on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Autonomous Region.

The decision adopted at the NPC Session to safeguard national security is designed for the steady implementation of “one country, two systems” and for Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability, said the embassy spokesperson.

“One country, two systems” is China’s basic state policy. The Central Government has all along fully and faithfully implemented the “one country, two systems” under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy, acted in strict accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, and supported the Hong Kong SAR government and the Chief Executive in exercising administration according to law."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Extends Lockdown Until June 14 And Suspended All Flights Till June 30
May 30, 2020
Province 5 Has Highest Number Of People In Quarantine With 33451
May 30, 2020
Nepal Confirms 189 COVID-19 Highest Numbers Of Cases In A Single Day, Total Reaches To 1401
May 30, 2020
Rs. 60 Billion Has Allocated As Relief Package: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
May 30, 2020
TIA Prepares Guidelines For Domestic Flights
May 30, 2020

More on News

Nepal Extends Lockdown Until June 14 And Suspended All Flights Till June 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
More Than Half A Million Nepali Foreign Migrant Workers Registered For Repatriation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 5 minutes ago
UN High Commissioner Bachelet Condemns Dalit Killings, Calls For Independent Investigation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal Army Regrets The Reckless, Mischievous And Irresponsible Write-up In Hindustan Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
‘Ministers With Children’ Campaign Brings Children’s Voices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Lyricist-poet Ratna Shamsher Thapa Dies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-INDIA Bonds Across Border By Keshab Poudel May 30, 2020
Province 5 Has Highest Number Of People In Quarantine With 33451 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
Nepal Confirms 189 COVID-19 Highest Numbers Of Cases In A Single Day, Total Reaches To 1401 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
Rs. 60 Billion Has Allocated As Relief Package: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
TIA Prepares Guidelines For Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
George Floyd killing: Protests Spread Across The US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75