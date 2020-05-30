China Claims New Law Ensures Safety Of Nepalis In Hong Kong

Spokesperson of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Nepal Wang Xiaolong has made it clear that the new legislation being adopted by China with regard to its Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong ensures safety and welfare of Nepalis living and working in Hong Kong.

"There are a lot of Nepali citizens living and working in Hong Kong, I believe that the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong is also conducive for not only the safety and welfare of these Nepali citizens but also the exchange and cooperation between China and Nepal," said Wang Xiaolong, spokesperson of the Chinese embassy.

He said so responding to media queries with regard to decision of the National People's Congress to adopt a new legislation on Hong Kong.

In the recently held National People’s Congress (NPC) Session of China, a decision was adopted on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Autonomous Region.

The decision adopted at the NPC Session to safeguard national security is designed for the steady implementation of “one country, two systems” and for Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability, said the embassy spokesperson.

“One country, two systems” is China’s basic state policy. The Central Government has all along fully and faithfully implemented the “one country, two systems” under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy, acted in strict accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, and supported the Hong Kong SAR government and the Chief Executive in exercising administration according to law."