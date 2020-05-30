Nepal Confirms 189 COVID-19 Highest Numbers Of Cases In A Single Day, Total Reaches To 1401

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota has confirmed 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day.

He said that 124 people tested positive for the virus in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), 26 at Rupandehi Provincial Public Health Laboratory, nine at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), eight at Rapti Academy of Health Sciences.

According to Dr. Devkota, three people detected positive for COVID-19 at Narayani Hospital, Birgunj, 14 at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences and two at Koshi Hospital.

The new cases of virus infection were identified in Dhanusha, Jhapa, Kapilvastu, Lalitpur, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Siraha, Saptari, Dang, Bara, Parsa, Dailekh and Sankhuwasabha.

The virus has now spread to 53 out of 77 districts, said Dr Devkota.

Out of 189 COVID-19 patients, 185 are male and four are female, belonging to age group from 15-60.

He also informed that 13 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 1401, including 219 cases of recovery and six death cases.