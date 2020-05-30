Nepal Confirms 189 COVID-19 Highest Numbers Of Cases In A Single Day, Total Reaches To 1401

Nepal Confirms 189 COVID-19 Highest Numbers Of Cases In A Single Day, Total Reaches To 1401

May 30, 2020, 6:44 p.m.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota has confirmed 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day.

He said that 124 people tested positive for the virus in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), 26 at Rupandehi Provincial Public Health Laboratory, nine at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), eight at Rapti Academy of Health Sciences.

According to Dr. Devkota, three people detected positive for COVID-19 at Narayani Hospital, Birgunj, 14 at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences and two at Koshi Hospital.

The new cases of virus infection were identified in Dhanusha, Jhapa, Kapilvastu, Lalitpur, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Siraha, Saptari, Dang, Bara, Parsa, Dailekh and Sankhuwasabha.

The virus has now spread to 53 out of 77 districts, said Dr Devkota.

Out of 189 COVID-19 patients, 185 are male and four are female, belonging to age group from 15-60.

He also informed that 13 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 1401, including 219 cases of recovery and six death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Province 5 Has Highest Number Of People In Quarantine With 33451
May 30, 2020
Rs. 60 Billion Has Allocated As Relief Package: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
May 30, 2020
TIA Prepares Guidelines For Domestic Flights
May 30, 2020
George Floyd killing: Protests Spread Across The US
May 30, 2020
Trump Says U.S. "Terminating" Relationship With WHO
May 30, 2020

More on Health

Province 5 Has Highest Number Of People In Quarantine With 33451 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 54 minutes ago
Trump Says U.S. "Terminating" Relationship With WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 169632 COVID-19 Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
With 170 New COVID-19 Cases, Nepal’s Total Reaches To 1212 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Local People In Rautahat Obstructed Health Workers To Take COVID-19 Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Marks Crosses Reaches To 1042 With 156 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Rs. 60 Billion Has Allocated As Relief Package: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
TIA Prepares Guidelines For Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
George Floyd killing: Protests Spread Across The US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
More Than Half A Million Nepali Foreign Migrant Workers Registered For Repatriation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Completes One Year Of His Second Tenure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
US To Start Revoking Hong Kong's Privileges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75