TIA Prepares Guidelines For Domestic Flights

May 30, 2020, 10:50 a.m.

Following the preparation of guidelines for domestic fight operation, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has also started preparing guidelines for international flights.

According to sources, the operation will start at the end of June or beginning of July looking the scenario of COVID-19.

Although the government is yet to announce whether it will permit to operate domestic flights, Tribhuvan International Airport has prepared all necessary guidelines for resumption of domestic flights.

Based on the standard set by World Health Organization and International Civil aviation Organization, TIA Guidelines include social distancing, PCR or RDT Test certificate and disinfection at the plane and sanitation of hand of passengers before embarking to the plane.

According to guidelines, passengers will have to maintain social distance, passengers shall show a report of PCR or RDT for traveling and distance of at least 1 meter should be maintained at check-in counter, ramp bus, ticketing counter, cargo and other places at TIA.

Transportation of pets won’t be allowed for time being. No foods will be served except water and use of toilets will be prohibited during flights.

