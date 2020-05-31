With 166 New COVID-19 Confirmed Cases, National Tally Reaches to 1567

May 31, 2020, 6:58 p.m.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that there is166 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

This is less cases in the last three days. Those confirmed COVID-19 cases are from Syangja, Parsa, Kalikot, Dailekh, Bajura, Surkhet, Kapilvastu, Banke, Tanahun, Saptari, Kailali, Jhapa, Morang, Dhanusa, Rautahat and Sarlahi.

Dr. Devkota said that they tested COVID-19 positive in RT-PCR test, informed Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

He said that the national COVID-19 tally has reached 1,567 including 220 cases of recovery and eight death cases

