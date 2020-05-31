Chinese-made Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By End Of the Year

Chinese-made Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By End Of the Year

May 31, 2020, 7:47 a.m.

Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine could be ready for market as early as the end of this year, China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a social media post.

In trials, more than 2,000 people have received vaccines developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products. A vaccine could be ready for the market as early as the end of this year or early 2021, according to the May 29 post on Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Vaccines from the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products had entered Phase II clinical trials. Both groups are affiliated with state-owned pharmaceutical group Sinopharm, whose management is overseen by SASAC.

The Beijing Institute of Biological Products' production line will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 100 million to 120 million doses, according to the article.

China has five coronavirus vaccines in human trials. Neither company could be reached for comment on Saturday evening.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Congress Decides To Back Statute Amendment Bill
May 31, 2020
India To Reopen Malls, Hotels, Places Of Worship On June 8
May 31, 2020
Weather Forecast For May 31 Across Nepal
May 31, 2020
Nepal Extends Lockdown Until June 14 And Suspended All Flights Till June 30
May 30, 2020
China Claims New Law Ensures Safety Of Nepalis In Hong Kong
May 30, 2020

More on Health

Province 5 Has Highest Number Of People In Quarantine With 33451 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms 189 COVID-19 Highest Numbers Of Cases In A Single Day, Total Reaches To 1401 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 9 minutes ago
Trump Says U.S. "Terminating" Relationship With WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 169632 COVID-19 Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
With 170 New COVID-19 Cases, Nepal’s Total Reaches To 1212 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Local People In Rautahat Obstructed Health Workers To Take COVID-19 Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Congress Decides To Back Statute Amendment Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
India To Reopen Malls, Hotels, Places Of Worship On June 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
Weather Forecast For May 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
Nepal Extends Lockdown Until June 14 And Suspended All Flights Till June 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA Bonds Across Border By Keshab Poudel May 30, 2020
China Claims New Law Ensures Safety Of Nepalis In Hong Kong By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75