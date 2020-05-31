Weather Forecast For May 31 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For May 31 Across Nepal

May 31, 2020, 7:21 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of the country.

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern region along with central and western hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of the eastern region and at a few places of the central and western hilly regions.

Western disturbance has partial impact over Nepal. The trough extending in eastern India close to Nepal and local pressure also have also impact over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Congress Decides To Back Statute Amendment Bill
May 31, 2020
Chinese-made Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By End Of the Year
May 31, 2020
India To Reopen Malls, Hotels, Places Of Worship On June 8
May 31, 2020
Nepal Extends Lockdown Until June 14 And Suspended All Flights Till June 30
May 30, 2020
China Claims New Law Ensures Safety Of Nepalis In Hong Kong
May 30, 2020

More on Weather

Onset Of Southwest Monsoon Over Kerala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Rain Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal Brief Rain and thunder Showers In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Eastern And Central Hilly Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For May 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Congress Decides To Back Statute Amendment Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
Chinese-made Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By End Of the Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
India To Reopen Malls, Hotels, Places Of Worship On June 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
Nepal Extends Lockdown Until June 14 And Suspended All Flights Till June 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA Bonds Across Border By Keshab Poudel May 30, 2020
China Claims New Law Ensures Safety Of Nepalis In Hong Kong By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75