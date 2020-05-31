Weather Forecast For May 31 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of the country.

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern region along with central and western hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is possible at some places of the eastern region and at a few places of the central and western hilly regions.

Western disturbance has partial impact over Nepal. The trough extending in eastern India close to Nepal and local pressure also have also impact over Nepal.