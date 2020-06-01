Nepal: 589 COVID-19 Cases In Province 2

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 71916 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 113757 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 180691 in total.

Dr. Devkota said that 2310 PCR and 2648 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. There are 1569 in isolation. Today, 1 patent discharged from hospital following recovery.

He said that the national COVID-19 tally has reached 1811 including 221 cases of recovery and eight death cases.

Following the opening of the border with India, the number of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine. There are 133975 in quarantine.

Sudurpashcim Province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 40771 followed by province 5, 38230, 22474 in Karnali province, 21932 in Province 2, 3977 in Province 1, 3937 in Gandaki Province and 2654 in Bagmati.

Province 2 has the highest number of coronavirus persons in isolation with 589, followed by province 5 with 570, 139 in province 1, 197 in Karnali, 37in Sudurpachim. 22 in Gandaki Province and 15 in Bagmati.