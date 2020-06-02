25 COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Bhim Hospital Discharged Following Recovery

June 2, 2020, 8:31 a.m.

25 COVID-19 patients who were receiving treatment at Bhim Hospital, Bhairahawa have returned home after recovering from the disease on Monday.

According to Dr Uma Shankar Chaudhary, Chief of Health Division under State Ministry of Social Development, the COVID-19 patients discharged today from Bhim Hospital were from Kapilvastu and Rupandehi.

With this, the cases of recovery in State 5 have reached 71 while the remaining 50 are receiving treatment in isolation.

Prior to this, four COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital were discharged.

