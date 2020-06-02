45 Persons COVID-19 Patients Discharged Following Recovery

45 Persons COVID-19 Patients Discharged Following Recovery

June 2, 2020, 6:35 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota said tht 45 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

He said that out of them 16 are from Rupandehi, 9 are from Kapilvastu, 17 are from Jhapa and one each are from Makwanpur, Gulmi and Sunsari.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 2099, with 266 cases of recovery and eight death cases.

