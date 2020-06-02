ADB Provides Nepal $250 Million Loan For COVID-19 Response

ADB Provides Nepal $250 Million Loan For COVID-19 Response

June 2, 2020, 8:39 a.m.

Asian Development Bank agrees to provide $250 Million (Rs.30 Billion) loan to Nepal for COVID-19 responses. Nepal and the Asian Development Bank on Monday signed on a loan agreement of $250 million (equivalent to Rs 30 billion) for the COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program to respond to the impacts caused by COVID-19.

Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary of Ministry of Finance and ADB Country Director for Nepal Mukhtor Khamudkhanov signed on the agreement at the MoF in the presence of Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada.

According to Ministry of Finance, it will support Nepal to strengthen its public health system by scaling up its testing laboratories, establishing quarantine facilities in all provinces, enabling of quality health service for prevention, control and cure of communicable disease, developing of health infrastructures with well-equipped hospitals, supplying of medicine and equipment, and providing service of qualified doctors and health workers.

Khamudkhanov said that ADB remained fully committed to supporting Nepal in this challenging time and would work closely with the government in implementing the program to support the country in fighting the pandemic.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

TIA Renovation Work Complete
Jun 02, 2020
Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Today And Significance Of Fast On This Day
Jun 02, 2020
25 COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Bhim Hospital Discharged Following Recovery
Jun 02, 2020
WHO And Experts Say No Evidence Of Coronavirus Losing Potency
Jun 02, 2020
Coronavirus Is Weakening: Italian Doctor
Jun 02, 2020

More on Economy

CBS Publishes Annual Sales, Profit And Loss Of Economic Census Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 30 minutes ago
Coca-Cola And CREASION Successfully Concludes 2nd Week Of Relief Distribution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 40 minutes ago
ILO: More Than One In Six Young People Out Of Work Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Rs. 60 Billion Has Allocated As Relief Package: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Melamchi Drinking Water Project Receives Rs. 5 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Nepali Business Leaders Cautiously Welcome The Budget By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

TIA Renovation Work Complete By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Today And Significance Of Fast On This Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
25 COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Bhim Hospital Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
WHO And Experts Say No Evidence Of Coronavirus Losing Potency By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Coronavirus Is Weakening: Italian Doctor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Obama Condemns Violence And Calls For Change In Wake Of George Floyd Protests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75