Cyclone Nisarga Is Moving To Mumbai

Low pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea. It is expected to concentrate into depression by tomorrow on June 1st and by June 2nd it may further intensify into a cyclone Nisarga.

This weather system is expected to move in a northerly direction along the West Coast of the country. Sea conditions are expected to become rough to very rough along with Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat coast in the coming days.

Maharashtra and Gujarat coast will experience rough sea conditions between June 2 and 5. Wave height will be around 12 to 16 feet and winds will be 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 and 90 kmph.

Moderate to heavy with one or two very heavy spells of rain and thundershowers are expected between June 2nd and 5th. People are advised to take precaution on Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat coast between June 1st and 4th.

Sea surface temperatures are warm around 30 - 32 degrees and conducive for its intensification. MJO is in phase 1 with amplitude more than 1. Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) is expected to remain in the Arabian Sea for the next 6 to 7 days.

Heavy to very heavy rains are possible over Karnataka and Maharashtra coast on June 1st. Rain activities will increase over many parts of Maharashtra Gujarat between June 3 and 6. Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada will also get moderate rain during the next few days.

As of now, the Cyclone is expected to head toward north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coast. Skymet will keep an eye on the developments and will keep updating.

Source: Skymet Weather