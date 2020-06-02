Kathmandu Medical College’s Four Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19

Dr Bikas Devkota, Spokesperson of the ministry of Population and health informed that four health workers of Kathmandu Medical College have tested positive for COVID-19.
In the daily press briefing, Dr Bikash Devkota, Spokesperson of the ministry said that three female belonging to age group of 24-32 and a 28-year old male of Kathmandu Medical College were identified with COVID-19 infection.
The national COVID-19 tally has reached 2099, including 266 recovery cases and eight death cases.
