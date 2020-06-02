Nepal Record 288 Cases In A Single Day, Total Tall Reaches to 2099

Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population, has confirmed 288 new COVID-19 cases today. With this, Nepal’s total cases of COVID-19 positive reached to 2099.

Those are 288 people from Rautahat, Syangja, Saptari, Banke, Shurkhet, Dailekh, Salyan, Achham, Bara, Dang, Pyuthan, Kanchanpur, Kailali, Dhanusha, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Siraha, Bhaktapur, Dhading, Kapilvastu, Kathmandu, Nawalparasi (east), Nawalparasi (west), Nuwakot and Rupandehi.

According to Dr. Devkota, they were tested positive for the virus in RT-PCR tests performed at different loboratories across the country.

The COVID-19 infection has been confirmed in 38 people from Rautahat, 5 from Syangja, 4 from Parbat, one each from Saptari, Pyuthan, Bhaktapur, Dhading, Nawalparasi (east) and Nawalparasi (west).

He said that three people from Brdiya, 17 from Banke, 27 from Surkhet, 9 from Dailekh, 18 from Salyan, 10 from Achham, 17 from Dang, 8 from Kanchanpur, 10 from Kailali, 6 from Dhanush, two from Mahottari, 16 from Kapilvastu, four from Kathmandu, two from Nuwakot and 10 from Rupandehi have been identified with COVID-19 infection.