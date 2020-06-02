Nepali Embassy In UK Urges Nepalis To Update Their Personal Details To Return Home

The Embassy of Nepal in United Kingdom has urged the Nepali citizens who are compelled to return to Nepal to update their information details reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

In a notice on Monday, the Nepali Embassy stated that this provision has been made for the Nepali citizens who are in a compelling situation to return to Nepal.

It may be noted that the Government of Nepal (Council of Ministers) through its decision on May 25 issuing the 'Order Related to Facilitating the Return to Home Country of Nepali Citizens Bound to Return Home in Adverse Situation Caused due to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, 2020'.

The Embassy also stated that arrangements were being made for repatriating the Nepali citizens in Great Britain, Ireland and Malta who have not been able to return Nepal due to the lockdown imposed in response to COVID-19 and who needed to return to Nepal urgently, on a priority basis.

Those Nepalis in these countries who want to return to Nepal have been urged to provide their name, passport number, permanent address, the address in Nepal where they will go after returning to Nepal, the contact number in Nepal, the reasons for returning to Nepal, their current address, contact number and e-mail address. They have also been requested to mention whether they will be living in the hotel quarantine determined by the government with their own cost or in quarantine managed by the local level after returning to Nepal.

The Nepali citizens here have been urged to provide these details through the embassy's Facebook page, twitter or e-mail within five days. The embassy has also received the details of the Nepalis who want to return to Nepal collected by the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) Britain. It also stated in the notice that those Nepalis who want to return home even after the expiry of the deadline fixed for submission of details to give their details to the embassy.

The embassy informed that the people who want to return to Nepal have to carry the COVID-19 clearance medical test (PCR/RDT and others) certificate before embarking for the flight and they themselves have to manage that. Likewise, those returning to Nepal have to themselves bear the air fare, transport expenses as well as the expenses in hotel and quarantines.

It is stated that after they reach the airport in Nepal, each and every passenger would be taken to the 'holding centre' located near the Ring Road in Kathmandu where they would have to fulfill the required process before they are transferred to the quarantines in their respective districts.

The Nepal-returnees should mandatorily stay in local quarantine or hotel quarantine for 14 days initially and then after in home quarantine for seven days after undergoing health check-up as determined by the Ministry of Health and Population. Each and every person returning to Nepal should follow the set safety standard. The embassy said further information regarding airlines and flight schedule would be provided later.

Source: RSS