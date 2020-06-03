With 201 New Cases, Total COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 2300 In Nepal

Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 201 new COVID-19 cases today including 179 males 22 females.

He said that 201 persons from Dhankuta, Saptari, Taplejung, Jhapa, Panchthar, Sunsari, Parsa, Dailekh, Salyan, Morang, Kailali, Doti, Kapilvastu, Palpa, Rupandehi, Mahottari, Kalikot, Dang, Pyuthan, Dhanusha, Kathmandu, Nawalparasi, Rautahat, Sarlahi and Sindhupalchowk districts tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Devkota said that the virus has now spread to 64 out 77 districts.