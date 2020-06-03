Nepal Airlines Operated 22 Chartered International Flights

Chartered by Non-Residential Nepali Association Hong Kong, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has been scheduled to fly three consecutive flights to Hong Kong tonight and 4, and 5 June. According to Nepal Airlines Corporation, it will schedule fly to Australia on June 8; and to

Despite lockdown and restrictions of domestic and international flights, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has been conducting chartered flights under special conditions.

During the lockdown period, NAC has conducted a total of 22 international and 11 domestic flights. According to NAC, nine were cargo flights, of which six took-off for Guangzhou while one flight each carried cargo from Changsha, Beijing and Kunming. These flights were used to bring medicines and equipment for the government to respond to Covid-19 crisis.

NAC also conducted 13 passenger flights during this lockdown period. Among the passenger chartered flights, six took off for Japan, three for Hong Kong, two flights to Australia, and one each to Bangladesh and India.

Among the passenger chartered flights, flights to Japan carried Nepalis working and studying in Japan.

“Although our schedule domestic and international flights have completely disrupted following the lockdown, we have been conducting chartered flights on the request on embasiies and governments. We will conduct the flight in coming days on the basis of request,” said Archana Khadka, Spokesperson for NAC. “We are also operating the domestic flights to collect swab samples for Covid-19 PCR tests.”