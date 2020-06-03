Nepal Airlines Operated 22 Chartered International Flights

Nepal Airlines Operated 22 Chartered International Flights

June 3, 2020, 8:03 a.m.

Chartered by Non-Residential Nepali Association Hong Kong, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has been scheduled to fly three consecutive flights to Hong Kong tonight and 4, and 5 June. According to Nepal Airlines Corporation, it will schedule fly to Australia on June 8; and to

Despite lockdown and restrictions of domestic and international flights, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has been conducting chartered flights under special conditions.

During the lockdown period, NAC has conducted a total of 22 international and 11 domestic flights. According to NAC, nine were cargo flights, of which six took-off for Guangzhou while one flight each carried cargo from Changsha, Beijing and Kunming. These flights were used to bring medicines and equipment for the government to respond to Covid-19 crisis.

NAC also conducted 13 passenger flights during this lockdown period. Among the passenger chartered flights, six took off for Japan, three for Hong Kong, two flights to Australia, and one each to Bangladesh and India.

Among the passenger chartered flights, flights to Japan carried Nepalis working and studying in Japan.

“Although our schedule domestic and international flights have completely disrupted following the lockdown, we have been conducting chartered flights on the request on embasiies and governments. We will conduct the flight in coming days on the basis of request,” said Archana Khadka, Spokesperson for NAC. “We are also operating the domestic flights to collect swab samples for Covid-19 PCR tests.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Calls A Expert Meeting To Discuss Modality Of Lockdown
Jun 03, 2020
The Lockdown Had Converted Into The Breakdown: Shekhar Golchha
Jun 03, 2020
I Want Justice': Mother Of Floyd's Daughter Says
Jun 03, 2020
Cyclone Nisarga’s Effect Over Nepal
Jun 03, 2020
Cyclone Nisarga To Make Landfall Near Mumbai Today
Jun 03, 2020

More on Aviation

TIA Renovation Work Complete By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) Completes 300 Meter Runway Extension Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
TIA Prepares Guidelines For Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
International Air Travel Demand Won’t Be Back Until 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Qatar Airways To Extend Flexible Booking Policy To Provide Greater Choice For Customers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
NAC Operating First Chartered Flight To Japan Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

World Environment Day 2020: Promoting Biodiversity Conservation By Batu Uprety Jun 03, 2020
PM Oli Calls A Expert Meeting To Discuss Modality Of Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
The Lockdown Had Converted Into The Breakdown: Shekhar Golchha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
I Want Justice': Mother Of Floyd's Daughter Says By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
Cyclone Nisarga’s Effect Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
Cyclone Nisarga To Make Landfall Near Mumbai Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75