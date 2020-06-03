Nepal Reiterates Its One China Policy And Considers Hong Kong As An Integral Part of China

Official Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharat Raj Paudyal said that Nepal reiterates its one China policy and considers Hong Kong as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China.

In a response to media queries on National Security Law for Hong Kong, spokesperson Paudyal clarified the matter.

“Nepal reiterates its one China policy and considers Hong Kong as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China. Maintenance of peace, law and order is a primary responsibility of a nation. Nepal believes in non-interference in the internal affairs of any country and supports China’s efforts to maintain law and order in Hong Kong,” said spokesperson Paudyal.