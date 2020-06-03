Nepal Reiterates Its One China Policy And Considers Hong Kong As An Integral Part of China

Nepal Reiterates Its One China Policy And Considers Hong Kong As An Integral Part of China

June 3, 2020, 7:46 p.m.

Official Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharat Raj Paudyal said that Nepal reiterates its one China policy and considers Hong Kong as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China.

In a response to media queries on National Security Law for Hong Kong, spokesperson Paudyal clarified the matter.

“Nepal reiterates its one China policy and considers Hong Kong as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China. Maintenance of peace, law and order is a primary responsibility of a nation. Nepal believes in non-interference in the internal affairs of any country and supports China’s efforts to maintain law and order in Hong Kong,” said spokesperson Paudyal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Heads Of Mission Of EU Embassies Deplore Violence Incident Of Rukum
Jun 03, 2020
Brazil Launches Phase II Of The Operation Green Brazil In The Amazon
Jun 03, 2020
Nepal Opens 20 Crossing Points Along Nepal-India Border
Jun 03, 2020
Nepal COVID-19: 200646 Coronavirus Tests Carried Out
Jun 03, 2020
3 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Added In Kathmandu
Jun 03, 2020

More on News

Heads Of Mission Of EU Embassies Deplore Violence Incident Of Rukum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Nepal Opens 20 Crossing Points Along Nepal-India Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
France, Nepal Commemorate of 70 Years of the First Annapurna Ascension By French Alpinists led by Maurice Herzog By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
PM Oli Calls A Expert Meeting To Discuss Modality Of Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 54 minutes ago
Nepal Communist Party Leader Shrestha Urges Indian PM Modi To Correct Mistakes Taking blessing Of Pashupatinath And Muktinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepali Embassy In UK Urges Nepalis To Update Their Personal Details To Return Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

A Critical Role Of Integrated Healthcare During COVID-19 Pandemic By Sabitri Sapkota, PhD, MPH; SP Kalaunee, PhD Jun 03, 2020
Brazil Launches Phase II Of The Operation Green Brazil In The Amazon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
Nepal COVID-19: 200646 Coronavirus Tests Carried Out By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
3 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Added In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
With 201 New Cases, Total COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 2300 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
76-Year Old Dies Due COVID-19 At KMC, Death Toll Reaches 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75