10 Nepali Die Due To COVID-19

Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), informed that one more COVID-19 death today. After this the number reached to 10.

Dr. Devkota during the daily press brief said that a 45-year old male who breathed his last on June 2 was found to be COVID-19 positive.

"The deceased was from Purba Khola Rural Municipality of Palpa. He had returned to Nepal five days ago from India and was staying in local quarantine," said Dr Devkota.

After having difficulty in breathing, he was admitted to Mission Hospital, Palpa three days ago. His swab sample was collected on June 20, where he tested positive for the virus.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll of has reached 10 and the caseload has reached 2,634 including 266 recovery cases.