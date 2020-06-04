Business Open Defying Lockdown In Major Cities Of Kathmandu

After almost two and a half months of lockdown and halting all activities since March 24, traders in major cities of Kathmandu have lost their patients. Small traders and shops in Ason, Indrachwok, New Road, Maitidevi, Putalisadak and other others have resumed their operation defying the lockdown from today.

Although recently the coronavirus cases have spiked in Nepal with a large number of cases, small traders have badly suffered due to clampdown on market activities and movement of people.

President of Nepal National Federation of Trade and Commerce Nepal Naresh Katuwal said that all the shops including retail shops and groceries will be opened three hours from today.

He said that they resumed their business in collaboration with the local community, local administration and local level. He said that all the shops and businesses will open all over Nepal from tomorrow with the permission from local level and security agencies. “We have already hit hardly by the lockdown. We don’t have any option other than to open. However, we will maintain social distancing and other much-needed safety measures. President Katuwal said that businessmen and small traders are in mental stress due to lock down and clamp down of the industry.

At a time when the government is reluctant to take decision other than to extend the lockdown, the business communities have no options other than to defy the lockdown order.

After opening of shops, people have started to return in deserted streets of Kathmandu.

Photo source: Deshsanchar