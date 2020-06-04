Nepali Experts Suggests To Ease Lockdown To Allow Socio-Economic Activities

Nepali Experts Suggests To Ease Lockdown To Allow Socio-Economic Activities

June 4, 2020, 8:06 a.m.

Experts from various fields including Economic and Health sectors have suggested the government to facilitate socio-economic activities amidst the lockdown imposed to check the spread of Corona Virus reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

In a consultation hosted by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his official residence in Baluwatar today, they said measures should be adopted to provide treatment to the COVID-19 infected making proper use of the limited resources, while also focusing on public sensitization against the deadly virus. They suggested strategies that could help gradually resume socio-economic activities in the country.

PM's press adviser Surya Thapa shared that the consultation meeting held with 25 thematic experts was very fruitful and result-oriented. Also present in the around four-hour-long consultation were Deputy Prime Minister Iswar Pokharel, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal. High-ranking government officials, economic and health experts and social campaigners also took part in the meeting.

The government has enforced lockdown up to 14 June and subsequently made public a plan to repatriate its citizens stranded in India and other third countries. Lately, there is growing pressure on the government to gradually resume the social and economic activities.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s First Largest Solar Plant Begins Generation Of Electricity
Jun 04, 2020
Business Open Defying Lockdown In Major Cities Of Kathmandu
Jun 04, 2020
Food safety Practices In Asia-Pacific Get A Boost From An Unlikely Source – COVID-19
Jun 04, 2020
Nepal, China, India And Bangladesh Among Asian Nations Accused by UN Of Censorship During Pandemic
Jun 04, 2020
Ex-defense Chief Mattis Rips Trump For Dividing Americans
Jun 04, 2020

More on Health

Nepal COVID-19: 200646 Coronavirus Tests Carried Out By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 35 minutes ago
3 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Added In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 13 minutes ago
With 201 New Cases, Total COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 2300 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 22 minutes ago
76-Year Old Dies Due COVID-19 At KMC, Death Toll Reaches 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 26 minutes ago
Coronavirus Positive Cases To Reach 15,000: Health Minister Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 22 minutes ago
Kathmandu Medical College’s Four Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s First Largest Solar Plant Begins Generation Of Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2020
Business Open Defying Lockdown In Major Cities Of Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2020
Food safety Practices In Asia-Pacific Get A Boost From An Unlikely Source – COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2020
Nepal, China, India And Bangladesh Among Asian Nations Accused by UN Of Censorship During Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2020
Ex-defense Chief Mattis Rips Trump For Dividing Americans By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2020
US To Ban Passenger Flights From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75