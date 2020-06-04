Nepali Experts Suggests To Ease Lockdown To Allow Socio-Economic Activities

Experts from various fields including Economic and Health sectors have suggested the government to facilitate socio-economic activities amidst the lockdown imposed to check the spread of Corona Virus reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

In a consultation hosted by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his official residence in Baluwatar today, they said measures should be adopted to provide treatment to the COVID-19 infected making proper use of the limited resources, while also focusing on public sensitization against the deadly virus. They suggested strategies that could help gradually resume socio-economic activities in the country.

PM's press adviser Surya Thapa shared that the consultation meeting held with 25 thematic experts was very fruitful and result-oriented. Also present in the around four-hour-long consultation were Deputy Prime Minister Iswar Pokharel, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal. High-ranking government officials, economic and health experts and social campaigners also took part in the meeting.

The government has enforced lockdown up to 14 June and subsequently made public a plan to repatriate its citizens stranded in India and other third countries. Lately, there is growing pressure on the government to gradually resume the social and economic activities.