Chaudhary Foundation Provides Health Equipment To Birthing Centres

Chaudhary Foundation today donated medical equipment to birthing centres in Nepal as part of COVID-19 prevention and protection measure initiated to mitigate its impact in Nepal. Chaudhary Foundation handed over the essential medical supplies to Rabindra Bahadur Pradhan, General Secretary of Safe Motherhood Network Federation (SMNF Nepal).

Safe Motherhood Network Federation has been promoting women’s right to safe motherhood and reproductive health since its establishment in 1996.

The donated supplies included 60 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 7500 masks, 6000 pairs of gloves, 30 thermal guns, 160 litres sanitizer, 1680 sanitary pads and 600 pieces of soap. The Federation informed that the items will be distributed to 30 birthing centres in Province 2.

Nepal has one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rate in South Asia. According to 2016 Demographic and Health Survey, maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in Nepal is239 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. The lack of medical equipment has deprived pregnant women of regular checkups. Reports suggest that 31 pregnant and lactating have lost their lives during the lockdown.

In addition, as Province 2 slowly turns into a hot spot for the pandemic due to a huge influx of people from India in recent days, maternal and neonatal health is at greater risk. Hence, keeping in mind the safety of health care workers at the forefront providing safe delivery services amidst the health crisis, the Foundation made the donation.

The Foundation had previously donated medical items to over 119 hospitals, district administration offices and health posts in all seven provinces of Nepal.