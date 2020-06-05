Cyclone Nisarga Continues To Bring Rain In Many Places Of Nepal

Cyclone Nisarga Continues To Bring Rain In Many Places Of Nepal

June 5, 2020, 7:56 a.m.

As cyclone Nisarga has weekend into a depression and it is heading to east, Nepal’s western region and central region is receiving heavy to moderate rain. Now there is raining in most of the places of Province 1,2, Province 5 and Bagmati. It will continue.

There are mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Province 5 , generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There are mostly cloudy in Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5, generally cloudy in Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to continue at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , brief thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

