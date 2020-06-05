Nepal Detects 278 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Tally Reaches To 2,912

June 5, 2020, 4:59 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota has confirmed that there are 278 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to Dr. Devkota, Nepal’s total COVID-19 cases reached to 2912 following 278 cases. He said that 267 male and 11 female tested positive for the virus.

They are from Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa, Argakhachi, Nawalparasi, Palpa, Rupandehi, Sindhuli, Bara, Tanahun, Bhojpur, Kailali, Achham, Bajhang, Dadeldhura, Ramechhap, Kavre, Dailekh, Jumla, Surkhet, Dang, Dhanusha, Kathmandu, Kapilvastu and Mahottari. Their PCR tests were carried out in various hospitals in the country.

Dr. devkota said that the virus has now spread in 68 out of 77 districts.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

